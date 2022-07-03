‘Captain Miller’: Dhanush’s film with Arun Matheswaran announced
Sathya Jyothi Films announced the news through a short teaser video featuring Dhanush
It’s been known for some time now that Dhanush will team up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran (of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame) for a period film. The project, which is now titled Captain Miller, was officially announced on Saturday.
Dhanush and the film’s producer Sathya Jyothi Films announced the project through a short teaser video.
According to reports, Captain Miller is billed as a high-budget period drama that is set in the 1930s.
The film has cinematography by Shreyas Krishna, editing by Nagooran, and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller is slated to a release in the summer of 2023.
Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. He also has Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi ( Sir) in the pipeline.
