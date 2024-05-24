GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari grabs eyeballs on red carpet in monochrome gown

The ‘Heeramandi’ star attended the screening of ‘L’Amour Ouf’ (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche at Cannes; Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela also walked the same red carpet

Published - May 24, 2024 04:49 pm IST

ANI
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Aditi Rao Hydari attends the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andre Pain - Pool/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Aditi Rao Hydari attends the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andre Pain - Pool/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: POOL

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Ariadna Gutiérrez, Özge Gürel, Aditi Rao Hydari and Katherine Langford attend the 'L'Amour Ouf' (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Ariadna Gutiérrez, Özge Gürel, Aditi Rao Hydari and Katherine Langford attend the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Aditi Rao Hydari attends the ‘L’Amour Ouf’ (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Aditi Rao Hydari attends the ‘L’Amour Ouf’ (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO

The Heeramandi star attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi's second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.

Indian Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela arrives for the screening of the film ‘L’Amour Ouf’ (Beating Hearts)

Indian Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela arrives for the screening of the film ‘L’Amour Ouf’ (Beating Hearts) | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Actor Urvashi Rautela also attended the screening in a pink gown with a floor-length cape.

