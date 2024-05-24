Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari grabs eyeballs on red carpet in monochrome gown

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.

The Heeramandi star attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi's second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.

Actor Urvashi Rautela also attended the screening in a pink gown with a floor-length cape.