Cancelled Netflix series ‘Warrior Nun’ to return as trilogy of films

Based on the comic book character created by Ben Dunn, ‘Warrior Nun’ centres on a secret order of demon-hunting nuns and follows a quadriplegic young girl, Ava, who discovers she has supernatural powers

August 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Warrior Nun’

Warrior Nun, which was cancelled after two seasons by Netflix, will return as a trilogy of films thanks to a popular fan campaign.

Based on the comic book character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun centres on a secret order of demon-hunting nuns and follows a quadriplegic young girl, Ava, who discovers she has supernatural powers. The cancellation of the series by Netflix in December last year was followed by the vociferous #SaveWarriorNun campaign on social media.

In a statement posted on the website WarriorNunSaved.com, executive producer Dean English announced the series is coming back as a trilogy of feature films.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” English wrote.

However, owing to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, the makers could not reveal specific timelines for the projects, he added.

He further hinted at a ‘Warrior Nun’ universe spanning films and television shows being planned.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, “Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?” The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future,” Dean English shared in his statement.

