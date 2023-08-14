Coming to Netflix: ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, ‘One Piece’, ‘Depp v. Heard’ and more

August 14, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Avail on 15/8/2023

Untold: Volume 3

Untold returns with Volume 3, a four-week summer event that pulls back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports, from boxing to football to doping scandals

Avail on 16/8/2023

At Home With The Furys

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this docusoap.

The Chosen One

Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

Depp v. Heard

Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event

Avail on 17/8/2023

The Upshaws: Part 4

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Avail on 18/8/2023

Mask Girl

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

The Monkey King

A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey’s own ego!

Avail on 22/8/2023

Lighthouse

Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

Avail on 23/8/2023

Squared Love Everlasting

A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher’s committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after.

Avail on 24/8/2023

Ragnarok: Season 3

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne’s fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

Who is Erin Carter?

A British expat’s tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past.

Avail on 25/8/2023

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Best friends Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything. Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler star in this smartly edgy coming-of-age comedy.

Killer Book Club

Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.

Avail on 29/8/2023

Risqué Business: Taiwan

Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

Avail on 30/8/2023

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.

Avail on 31/8/2023

One Piece

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Choose Love

Cami Conway has it all until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!