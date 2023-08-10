HamberMenu
Boyapati Sreenu-Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ wraps up shoot

Starring Sreeleela as the female lead, ‘Skanda’ is set to release on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

August 10, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Boyapati Sreenu, Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Srinivasaa Chitturi from the sets of ‘Skanda’

Boyapati Sreenu, Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Srinivasaa Chitturi from the sets of ‘Skanda’ | Photo Credit: @SS_Screens/X

Skanda, actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, has wrapped up the shoot.

The film’s producers Srinivasaa Silver Screen announced the news on social media by sharing a picture of Ram, female lead Sreeleela, director Sreenu, and producer Srinvasaa Chitturi from the sets. According to a press release from the makers, the team completed shooting the last song featuring the lead pair in a massive set.

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ launched

The film has music by S. Thaman, action choreography by stunt Shiva, cinematography by Santosh Detake, and editing by Tammiraju.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi for the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Skanda is scheduled to release on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

