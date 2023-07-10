HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ launched

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce the film under their Puri Connects banner

July 10, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Charmme Kaur, Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh

(L-R) Charmme Kaur, Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are reuniting after the success of iSmart Shankar for the film’s sequel titled Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce the film under their Puri Connects banner. 

ALSO READ
‘Double iSmart’: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh return for ‘iSmart Shankar’ sequel; film to release in 2024

The film was launched on Monday with a ceremony that was attended by the team and guests. The shooting of Double iSmart will commence on Wednesday. 

While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced, the makers have confirmed that the film will have a pan-India release. Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ram will next be seen in Boyapati Sreenu’s Skanda that’s slated to release on September 15. 

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.