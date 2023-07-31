HamberMenu
Bhumi Pednekar joins Jio MAMI as brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Introduced in 2009, Dimensions Mumbai is a Mumbai-themed short film competition sidebar at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

July 31, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined as brand ambassador of Dimensions Mumbai for this year’s Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Dimensions Mumbai is a Mumbai-themed short film competition sidebar at the festival. The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai.

For its latest edition, Dimensions Mumbai is taking submissions from filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years. The call for entries started on July 27 and will be open until August 31.

Talking about the association, Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It’s an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen.”

On the allure of Mumbai as a cinematic canvas, she continued, “For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special.”

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5 this year. The festival is returning in physical form after a pandemic-induced gap.

