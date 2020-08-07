Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak ends life

Bhojpuri film actor Anupama Pathak allegedly died by suicide in north Mumbai’s Dahisar suburb, police said on Friday. The 40-year-old actor was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday.

Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, Pathak had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day before taking the extreme step, she had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and and not having friends who can be of help.

Pathak’s death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from sucides of several actors including Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his former manager Disha Salian, TV actor Manmeet Grewal and actor Samir Sharma, in a span of three months.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact BMC mental health helpline 022-24131212 (24x7); Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/ 18002333330 (24x7); I Call: 022-25521111 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday); The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/ 8422984529/ 8422984530 (3 p.m.- 9 p.m. all days)