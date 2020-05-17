TV actor found dead at his Kharghar residence

A television actor died by suicide at his residence in Kharghar on Friday night after fighting with depression for months.
Amarjyot Singh alias Manmeet Grewal (32) was debt-ridden. “Even before the lockdown he was upset about the loan. When the lockdown came into force, his income went down and the depression increased as there was no work,” sub-inspector Ajit Kamble, Kharghar police station, said.
Grewal’s wife was preparing dinner when she heard a loud noise from the bedroom. She rushed in to check on the actor, and found him dead. “We searched the house but there was no suicide note. His wife told us about his debt and depression. The post-mortem report confirmed death due to asphyxiation,” Mr. Kamble said.
Grewal has worked in SAB’s Aadat Se Majboor and &TV’s Kuldeepak.
