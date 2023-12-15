GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ trailer: Eddie Murphy is back to the beginning

Murphy reprises his much-loved protagonist in this long-awaited instalment in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop comedy franchise

December 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

A still from the trailer for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

After two decades, Eddie Murphy returns as lovable detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth instalment in the iconic Beverly Hills Cop comedy franchise.

Set to stream on Netflix, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F finds Murphy’s streetwise cop back on his old beat. “I’m gonna be fine. They love me in Beverly Hills,” Foley beams in the film’s teaser trailer, throwing on his shades.

“After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The first Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984 and was the highest-grossing American film of that year. Sylvester Stallone was originally considered for the role of Foley, but was eventually replaced by Eddie Murphy. Murphy would go on to reprise the character in two sequels, in 1987 and 1994.

A fourth instalment had been in development for years before finally beginning filming in 2022.

In addition to Murphy as Foley, actors Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, John Ashton and others are reprising their characters from the original franchise. Gordon-Levitt and Paige are the new entrants in the cast along with Kevin Bacon.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will release in 2024 on Netflix.

