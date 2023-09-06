HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eddie Murphy-starrer ‘Candy Cane Lane’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

Starring Eddie Murphy and directed by Reginald Hudlin, ‘Candy Cane Lane’ is touted to be a holiday comedy

September 06, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy | Photo Credit: REUTERS

‘Candy Cane Lane’, touted to be a holiday comedy, has got a premiere date. The Reginald Hudlin directorial will stream on Prime Video from December 1.

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

ALSO READ
Eddie Murphy signs three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios

The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. Kelly Younger has written the screenplay, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Lane in El Segundo, CA.

The ensemble cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, DC Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webste have produced the film.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.