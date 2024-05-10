‘Belly of the Beast’: Ben Stiller, Colin Farrell to star in Andrew Haigh’s upcoming true-crime film

Actors Ben Stiller and Colin Farrell have been tapped to headline All of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh’s upcoming true crime film, Belly of the Beast. The film will go for sale during the upcoming edition of the Cannes International Film Festival.

Belly of the Beast is Haigh and Alexis Jolly’s screen adaptation of Jerome Loving’s nonfiction book, Jack and Norman: A State-Raised Convict and the Legacy of Norman Mailer’s The Executioner’s Song.

According to a synopsis reported by Deadline, the film will tell the true story of an unlikely friendship between notorious literary titan Norman Mailer (Stiller) and his protégé, Jack Henry Abbott (Farrell). “Bolstered by Mailer’s mentorship, Abbott is paroled after nearly a decade in prison; he gains instant popularity among the literary elite but struggles with life on the outside. When Mailer, creatively frustrated and envious of Jack’s rising star, turns his back on his infamous protégé, Jack spirals – committing an unforgivable act of violence in a New York City diner just six weeks after his release,” reads the synopsis.

The film will be produced by Colin, Claudine Farrell, Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta. Jillian Apfelbaum, Tristen Tuckfield, and Nic Gordon serve as executive producers for VRP.

Stiller recently finished filming David Gordon Green’s indie Nutcrackers, adding to his myriad acting credits which include The Meyerowitz Stories, The Royal Tenenbaums, Flirting with Disaster, and his own directorial works like Reality Bites and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Farrell, known for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, won a Golden Globe and earned nominations from the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and SAG. He’s now working with director Kogonada on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and will star in Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player alongside Tilda Swinton this summer.

Haigh received six BAFTA nominations for his 2023 film All of Us Strangers and three Independent Spirit Awards nominations. His previous works include Lean on Pete and 45 Years, the latter earning Charlotte Rampling an Academy Award nomination for best actress.