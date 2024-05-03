GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘All Of Us Strangers’ director Andrew Haigh to helm Leonardo da Vinci biopic

This project will mark Universal’s second adaptation of writer Walter Isaacson’s work after 2015’s ‘Steve Jobs’

May 03, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andrew Haigh

Andrew Haigh

Universal Pictures has secured its director for an upcoming Leonardo da Vinci biopic. Andrew Haigh, renowned for his work on All of Us Strangers, has been tapped to helm and adapt Walter Isaacson’s celebrated biography of the Renaissance genius.

‘All of Us Strangers’ movie review: Death becomes them in Andrew Haigh’s piercing drama

Isaacson’s book, which delves into da Vinci’s extensive notebooks and unveils new insights into his life and contributions, became a literary sensation upon its release in 2017. After a competitive bidding war, Universal quietly acquired the project last year, following Paramount’s tenure with Leonardo DiCaprio attached.

The biography not only explores da Vinci’s iconic art, such as the iconic Mona Lisa, but also explores his groundbreaking scientific endeavors. Da Vinci’s life, spanning from 1452 to 1519, coincided with the pinnacle of the Renaissance, a period marked by unparalleled creativity and innovation.

The screenplay for the film had previously been penned by Christopher Hampton.

'Strangers': Andrew Scott, Claire Foy join Andrew Haigh's next

Haigh, a celebrated British filmmaker, garnered acclaim for his 2023 feature All of Us Strangers, which received six BAFTA nominations, including nods for director and adapted screenplay. His repertoire includes hits like Lean on Pete and 45 Years, the latter earning Charlotte Rampling an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

This project marks Universal’s second collaboration with Isaacson’s work, following the success of Steve Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle in 2015.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.