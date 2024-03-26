GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring on the mayhem

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist; Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F play the female leads

March 26, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

A still from the trailer for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

The trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action entertainer headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to release in theatres on April 10 on the occasion of Eid.

A jaunt in Jordan: A visit to the sets of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s new action-thriller

The trailer begins by introducing a masked villain, “an enemy who doesn’t fear death and has no name or identity or face,” and when this menacing figure threatens to destroy India for revenge by using a dangerous weapon, the Indian army turns towards their best men, played by Akshay and Tiger. “We have the heart of a soldier and the mind of a devil. Beware of us, for we are Hindustan,” say this action duo as they gear up to take on the mystery villain. The trailer promise high-octane action on a vast scale.

As revealed earlier, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F play the female leads.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the beginning of an action franchise. Its title references Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit comedy film of the same name that was directed by David Dhawan.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Ali Zafar Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

