HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s actioner gets release date; new stills out

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will hit screens worldwide on Eid 2024

May 05, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Akshay Kumar (left) and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Akshay Kumar (left) and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ | Photo Credit: @akshaykumar/Twitter

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to release on Eid 2024. The makers released new stills from the film that show the duo in the middle of some high-octane action sequences.

ALSO READ
Prithviraj Sukumaran to play antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

ALSO READ:‘The Kerala Story’ movie review: Adah Sharma’s performance marred by half-truths and emotionally exploitative gaze

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is touted to be an action entertainer, and is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner Pooja Entertainment, which had made a Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan film by the same name in 1998.

Akshay Kumar (left) and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Akshay Kumar (left) and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ | Photo Credit: @akshaykumar/Twitter

ALSO READ
Sonakshi Sinha joins the cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

One of the stills shows both Akshay and Tiger firing in a camouflage uniform while another shows them riding with a helicopter in the air behind them. The film has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist, while the rest of the members of the cast are Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar have produced the film.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.