A jaunt in Jordan: A visit to the sets of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s new action-thriller

March 01, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

We are somewhere in the middle of the breathtaking Wadi Rum (also termed the Valley of the Moon) desert in southern Jordan. Surrounded by the rock formations, prehistoric inscriptions carved on mountains, and dramatic skies, we wait for actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to get ready for their shot in the upcoming action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Hundreds of backup dancers in imaginative costumes, extras, and crew members dot the area, even as music blares from the massive speakers kept at strategic locations while choreographers shout out last-minute instructions. And then, the camera starts rolling as both stars jump out from behind a massive boulder, finish the scene in a fluid, single take.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat) seems satisfied; he has helmed some of Bollywood’s most successful blockbusters over the last decade, but even for a filmmaker with his background, this production is a massive big-budget challenge.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar warmly welcomes us to the set. “It has been a lot of fun shooting for the film in Jordan. It wasn’t difficult braving the desert or the cold; I think I’m used to the weather after all these years of shooting in different areas. I hope you liked the footage you saw; the action sequences are spectacular.”

Other notable spots in Jordan The archaeological sandstone city of Petra, also termed The Rose City and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World The Dead Sea, the hypersaline water body, that lies 423 m below sea level Amman, Jordan’s capital city The coastal city of Aqaba by the Red Sea The ruins of the walled Greco-Roman settlement of Gerasa in Jerash

Bade Miyan.. will be his first theatrical release of 2024, and the star whose previous big-screen outing was Mission Raniganj last year, adds that he is looking forward to doing more such films that appeal to audiences across the country. “I’m glad that you were able to join us here and get a first-hand look at how the shooting is progressing. Can’t wait for you to watch the final result!”

Declared an UNESCO World Heritage site since 2011, the Wadi Rum Protected Area has become a popular destination for film industries worldwide, ever since the desert scenes shot here in David Lean’s legendary multiple Oscar-winning 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia provided a boost to Jordan’s tourism industry.

Matt Damon’s The Martian, Star Wars:Rogue One and The Rise of Skywalker, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4, and most recently, both Dune movies starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Denis Villeneuve (bringing to life the fictional desert planet of Arrakis) are just some of the Hollywood titles to have the vistas of Jordan amongst their location credits. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was also shot here.

Once inhabited by the Nabataeans of prehistoric times, Wadi Rum, which was formed over millions of years of geological evolution, was shaped by centuries of fierce winds and blowing sand. Now, it serves as a getaway for tourist activities such as hiking, hot air balloons, rock climbing, micro-lighting, camel racing, and stargazing.

Actors Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are also in the vicinity, sporting shimmering outfits, waiting to be called onto set for their part in the song; they wave quick hellos and exchange pleasantries, but get busy with the shoot before we can talk to them.

Jordan’s initiative to attract global attention from filmmakers worldwide Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, the director-general of Jordan Tourism Board, emphasised on the country’s initiative to attract global attention from filmmakers worldwide, highlighting the investment opportunities in the tourism and film sectors, as well as the stability and security that Jordan enjoys in the region. The Royal Film Commission (RFC) provides significant support to films, facilitating the necessary permits, identifying suitable filming locations and streamlining customs clearance procedures for technical equipment. Managing director of the Royal Film Commission, Mohannad Al Bakri says, “There is a close connection between the tourism sector and the film industry... Filming remarkable movies in the kingdom significantly contributes to showcasing its stunning locations and the distinctive Jordanian culture, thus promoting our country as a tourist destination.” He adds, “Over the years, we have worked to attract and facilitate the production of numerous international cinematic projects in Jordan, and have witnessed the substantial impact of such efforts on the tourism sector after these films were globally screened.”

We ask Tiger (shirtless earlier during his scene) who is taking a break from rehearsing steps for the next song, on how he is dealing with the intense weather; January is the coldest month in Jordan, with an average daytime temperature of around 14°C, with night temperatures dropping down to even 4°C. “I’m very used to the cold now after shooting several songs like this, so it’s easy for me to adapt to such shooting conditions. It’s been a great ride working with Akshay sir and a director like Ali Abbas Zafar,” he smiles.

On being asked if he looks forward to working in regional films soon, Tiger’s eyes light up. “My dad (Jackie Shroff) talks about his experiences working in Tamil cinema all the time — from Bigil to the recent Jailer — and how enjoyable it is. I’m really hoping to work in a South Indian film sometime soon too.”

Having earlier said that he wants to make India’s Fast and the Furious, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani remarks that he left no stone unturned while producing the action sequences for the film. “It was important for us that the film appeals to audiences across the country. When you have two stars of this caliber, it was easy to pull it off.”

“I personally wanted to take a bit of a step back from my own acting career and focus on really learning the ropes of production at Pooja Entertainment. I needed to spend some time understanding exactly how to deliver a big-budget spectacle, make sure the aesthetics work, and also promote it the right way. I’ll be back to acting soon enough!” he adds.

Shot across various locations across Mumbai, Scotland, London, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, and scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2024.

The writer was in Jordan at the invitation of Pooja Entertainment and Jordan Tourism Board