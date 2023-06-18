HamberMenu
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: First look and teaser of Netflix’s live-action series adaptation out

The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

June 18, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix on Sunday unveiled the first look images and teaser of its much-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series at the TUDUM global event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The first look images show Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

Based on the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a world that is divided into four nations: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. “People who have the ability to telekinetically manipulate and control the element corresponding to their nation using gestures based on Chinese martial arts as known as ‘Benders’. The ‘Avatar’ is the only individual with the ability to bend all four elements,” reads the description from Deadline.

The series is written, showrun, and executive produced by Albert Kim. Earlier in 2021, Kim had written a blog about the importance of authenticity for him and the creative team in developing the live-action adaptation, with a cast from Asian or Indigenous backgrounds.

Alongside Kim, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi serve as executive producers. Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix in 2024

The live-action version of the popular animated show was ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The original version aired on Nickelodeon 15 years ago, and has developed cult following on streaming platforms since.

