Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live-action series finalises main cast

The much-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series at Netflix has cast its four main leads.

Actors Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu will serve as the four main characters — Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko — respectively, according to Deadline.

The live-action version of the popular animated show was ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The origial version aired on Nickelodeon 15 years ago, and has developed cult following on streaming platforms since.

Netflix has also brought on Albert Kim as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Kim is known for his earlier work on shows like Sleepy Hollow and Deadly Class. In a blog post, Kim also spoke of the importance of authenticity for him and the creative team in developing the live-action adaptation, that now has cast with Asian or Indigenous backgrounds.