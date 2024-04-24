GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Atlas’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez leads the battle against AI

Lopez’s counterterrorism analyst is on the hunt of Simu Liu’s renegade robot in this futuristic sci-fi actioner

April 24, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jennifer Lopez in ‘Atlas’

Humanity faces the wrath of AI in the trailer for Netflix film Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez.

Set in the future, the sci-fi film follows Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. “Atlas joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it,” read a synopsis.

Canadian star Simu Liu plays the malevolent AI antagonist named Harlan.

Atlas is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton.

Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong also feature in the cast.

The film premieres globally on Netflix on May 24.

