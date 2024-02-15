Simu Liu to star in Peacock’s espionage techno-thriller series

February 15, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Actor Simu Liu is all set to star in an upcoming espionage techno-thriller series that is currently in development at Peacock.

Thomas Brandon, the writer of Legacies, is set to write the series. “Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies,” reads the official description as reported by Variety.

Popular filmmaker James Wan is attached to the untitled project as an executive producer through Atomic Monster along with Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Brandon and Liu executive produce as well.

Liu is best known for playing the titular role in the MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and one of the Kens in Barbie. The upcoming series is a return to television for Lie after his performance in the comedy series Kim’s Convenience. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in Arthur The King, co-starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas.