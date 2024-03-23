GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Arthur the King’ review: Mark Wahlberg and a cute dog anchor an admirable tale of resilience and unlikely friendships

Mark Wahlberg lets his four-legged co-star take the spotlight in this heart-warming tale involving underdogs and their canine companion

March 23, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Gopinath Rajendran
Gopinath Rajendran
A scene from ‘Arthur The King’

A scene from ‘Arthur The King’ | Photo Credit: AP

Watching a film without having a glimpse of its promotional material is not a luxury we get to relish in this profession. But sometimes, it happens and when the film offers something completely in contrast to what you imagine it to be, it leaves you feeling upbeat. Films involving animals, especially dogs, are often about finding oneself and in a way, Mark Wahlberg’s Arthur the King fits that bill but there’s more to it, making it a beautiful surprise.

‘Imaginary’ movie review: The scares are non-existent

Arthur the King’s boon and bane is its wafer-thin plot that works wonders until it starts getting predictable. After a rough season, Michael (Mark Wahlberg) turns into the Nick Fury of expedition racing and goes ‘Adventurers Assemble’ as he puts together a team with its own challenges for a new race. Along with him is social media junkie Leo (Simu Liu), Chik (Ali Suliman), who has got a bad knee and Olivia (Nathalie Emmanuel), whose father is fighting cancer. Parallely we are introduced to Arthur, a stray, injured dog making his way through the streets of the Dominican Republic. When Michael and his team befriend Arthur during the race, the cute pupper accompanies the team on a gruelling endurance race.

Arthur the King (English)
Director: Simon Cellan Jones
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Ukai the dog, Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman
Runtime: 107 minutes
Storyline: A stray dog forms a bond with the lead of an adventure racing team 
‘Madgaon Express’ movie review: Frisky comedy finds heart in excess

For a dog film, the first half barely shows us the cute little show-stealer whose real name is Ukai. Instead, we get to know more about Michael’s family, what the race means to him and how he’s ready to swallow his ego for his team to compete and win this game. The limited early scenes of the dog do not add much apart from stressing the fact that he’s all by himself. It’s when the two meet, after Michael feeds him a meatball only to be surprised to see him again a few hundred kilometres away, do we know that Arthur has followed them, and will be crucial to the story.

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from ‘Arthur The King’

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from ‘Arthur The King’ | Photo Credit: Carlos Rodriguez

The story feels more heart-warming knowing that the film is adapted from ‘Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home’, a memoir written by Mikael Lindnord whose tryst with a dog he found and named Arthur in Ecuador turned the athlete into an author. This true story undoubtedly tugs at your heartstrings, especially in stretches like the one where the team has to part ways with Arthur, momentarily, during a kayaking session. The warmth of the plot is also intense enough to make us overlook the technical prowess of the film; the makers do a fine job of capturing the journey of the team through the dense forests and narrow alleyways of the Dominican Republic and there’s also a fantastic shot involving a zip-line. The film also does a neat job of explaining the concept of adventure racing to those in the audience who are new to the sport by describing the happenings as commentary.

‘Irish Wish’ movie review: Better as an ad for Ireland tourism than a romcom

But once we settle within the story and the reunion happens, the novelty wears off given that we realise where the plot is heading towards. It’s the story of a gang of underdogs... with a dog, so you ought to know what’s going to transpire in the race and post that when Michael gets some free time to tend to Arthur. Nevertheless, the film makes up for it with the chemistry between its leading boys and the fact that Wahlberg lets his four-legged co-star take the spotlight. Overall, Arthur the King is an endearing tale of companionship and surmounting challenges that has what it takes to conquer your heart.

Arthur the King is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.