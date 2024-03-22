March 22, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Either/or should be the operating principle for horror movies. Either be a full-tilt psychological treatise on grief, loss, rage or despair that makes the mind do weird things or let there be buckets of blood. Imaginary falls into neither category and thus is rather tiresome to sit through — only the little girl, Pyper Braun, makes things somewhat bearable in this otherwise silly film.

Jessica (DeWanda Wise) is a writer and illustrator of children’s books. She has nightmares about a character in her books, Simon the Spider. Jessica is married to a musician, Max (Tom Payne), who has two daughters from an earlier marriage, Alice (Braun) and Taylor (Taegen Burns). The girls’ mum was abusive. Jessica is trying hard to be a good mother to Taylor and Alice by providing a safe space for them to thrive.

Jessica’s father had a nervous breakdown when she was five after which she went away to stay with her grandparents. With her father moving into an assisted living facility, Jessica moves back into her family home with Max and the girls. While Taylor decides the neighbourhood is not so bad after meeting Liam (Matthew Sato), Alice goes wandering about the house including the basement and brings up a teddybear who she christens Chauncey Bear (Dane DiLiegro).

Imaginary (English) Director: Jeff Wadlow Cast: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Matthew Sato, Veronica Falcón, Betty Buckley Run-time: 104 minutes Storyline: An author returns to her childhood home with her stepdaughters to find the regulation horrors in the basement

Jessica and Max first find it cute that Alice is completely wrapped up in Chauncey but later as he seems to egg her on to do dangerous things, it becomes a cause for concern. Max leaves on a tour and is never heard of again, nor does his imaginary friend come to save the day (guess he had enough of the movie). Jessica calls in a therapist Dr Soto (Verónica Falcón) to talk to Alice. Dr Soto discovers some eerie things. Gloria (Betty Buckley), who was Jessica’s babysitter when she was a child, also has some scary things to say about five-year-old Jessica.

The central concept is interesting—what happens to our imaginary friends when we grow up? They might be rather upset at being summarily dumped. The movie also talks about the power of a child’s imagination. However, this latest Blumhouse offering does not delve into either concept and is dead on arrival, felled by a riot of cliches.

