year
Arjun Ashokan, Aparna Das starrer ‘Anand Sreebala’ wrapped up

‘Anand Sreebala’ is directed by Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran Malayalam director Vinayan

April 20, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Ashokan.

Arjun Ashokan. | Photo Credit: @arjun_ashokan/Instagram

The shooting of Anand Sreebala, the Malayalam film starring Arjun Ashokan and Aparna Das, has been wrapped up. The film is directed by debutant Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan.

Interview | Arjun Ashokan: My role in ‘Bramayugam’ is a career milestone

Touted to be a thriller, the film is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media. The production houses had previously bankrolled Malikappuram, the hit film starring Unni Mukundan.

Anand Sreebala is written by Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote Malikappuram. The film also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan,Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, Manoj KU, Sangeetha, Krishna, Nandhu, Azees Nedumangad, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni and Thusara Pillai.

ALSO READ:Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Arjun’s upcoming films are Bromance and an untitled film with director Akhil Anilkumar of Archana 31 Not Out. Aparna will be seen in Written & Directed by God and Secret, which also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan.

