Arjun Ashokan teams up with ‘Archana 31 Not Out’ director Akhil Anilkumar for his next

The film will have music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab

March 10, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Ashokan and Akhil Anilkumar

Arjun Ashokan and Akhil Anilkumar | Photo Credit: arjun_ashokan/Instagram and i_am_akhil_anilkumar/Instagram

Actor Arjun Ashokan, who was recently seen in the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam, is teaming up with Archana 31 Not Out director Akhil Anikumar for his next, according to a casting call the duo recently posted on social media.

Interview | Arjun Ashokan: My role in ‘Bramayugam’ is a career milestone

From the post, it seems like the film will have a story that is either set in Palakkad or has characters who hail from the region. A previously released casting call had stated that it was mandatory for the female lead to be fluent in Tamil. Details regarding the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment.

The untitled film will be produced by Shebin Backer and Mahesh Narayanan under the Shebinu Bakar Productions and Moving Narratives banners. Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer.

Meanwhile, Arjun also has Anand Sreebala, Anbodu Kanmani,Ennittu AvasanamNancy RaniKhajuraho Dreams, and Sambavam Nadanna Rathriyil amongst many more in different stages of production.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

