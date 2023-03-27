Ram Charan-Shankar’s film titled ‘Game Changer’; first look out

March 27, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Shankar is working on a pan-Indian film with Ram Charan. It’s now known that the film is titled Game Changer. The makers announced the title today with a title reveal video and a first-look poster on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 38th birthday.

Director Shankar called Ram Charan “fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen,” while sharing the title reveal video on his social media handles.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama co-star Kiara Advani as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Sunil.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Shri Venkateshwara Creations, Game Changer’s story is by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. With cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu, the film’s music is by Thaman. The film, apart from Tamil and Telugu, will also release in Hindi and other regional languages.