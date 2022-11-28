Ram Charan’s next is with ‘Upenna’ director Buchi Babu Sana

November 28, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

RRR star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana of Upenna fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as a "pan-India entertainer", the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by Pushpa director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Upenna, and Pushpa: The Rise, will present the project.

Ram took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Ram is currently working on Shankar’s RC15. He will also be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan