Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Presumed Innocent’, ‘Fancy Dance’, ‘Land of Women’, and more

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on Apple TV+

The Big Cigar - New limited series

Starring André Holland, and based on the monumental, eponymous magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of the Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production -- that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly.

Holland leads a renowned ensemble cast including Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

Legendary, award-winning actor, producer and director Don Cheadle serves as director and executive producer on the first two episodes. NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and Jim Hecht penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector through their production company Epic.

The Big Cigar makes its global debut on Friday, May 17 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14.

Trying - Season four

Trying is Apple’s heartwarming critically acclaimed comedy starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall. In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Sian Brooke as Karen, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott and welcomes Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Trying returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3.

Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent is a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, and based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the new thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

The series hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes and episode eight. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

Presumed Innocent will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

Bread & Roses - New feature documentary

Bread and Roses is the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival selection, and Cannes Golden Eye nominee, revealing the powerful resistance of Afghan women against the Taliban. The film is produced by Excellent Cadaver’s Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and renowned director Sahra Mani. Sahra Mani directs the film.

Bread & Roses offers a powerful window into the seismic impact on women’s rights and livelihoods after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021. The film follows three women, in real time, as they fight to recover their autonomy. Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Following its celebrated debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Bread & Roses will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 21.

Land of Women

Land of Women is a new six-episode dramedy shot in both English and Spanish starring Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria, who also serves as executive producer, alongside legendary film and television star Carmen Maura.

Land of Women stars Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother (Maura) and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unravelling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel of the same name, Land of Women is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is produced by Bambu Studios. The series is executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

Land of Women will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two of its six-episode season on Wednesday, June 26.

Fancy Dance

Fancy Dance is the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival Selection that stars Killers of the Flower Moon award-winning and Academy Award-nominated lead actress Lily Gladstone and marks the feature directorial debut for Erica Tremblay, who also co-wrote and produced the film.

Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, with Audrey Wasilewski and Shea Whigham.

Tremblay’s film offers a nuanced account of the human costs of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic and the possibilities of healing for those left behind.

A Confluential Films and Significant Productions/AUM Group production, Fancy Dance is produced by Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Tommy Oliver. Lily Gladstone, Bird Runningwater, Charlotte Koh, and Forest Whitaker serve as executive producers.

Fancy Dance will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 28, and will premiere in select theaters on June 21.

WondLa

Based on the New York Times bestselling book series ‘The Search for WondLa’ by Tony DiTerlizzi, and showrun and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway, WondLa centres around Eva, voiced by Jeanine Mason, a curious, enthusiastic and spirited teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr, a robot caretaker, voiced by Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher. On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva’s bunker forces her onto the Earth’s surface which is now inhabited by aliens, covered with other-worldly fauna, and no other humans to be found. In fact, it’s no longer called Earth but Orbona. Otto, a loveable giant water bear with whom Eva shares telepathic powers voiced by Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett and Rovender, a cantankerous alien with a troubled past voiced by Gary Anthony Williams join Eva as she leads the team on a dangerous quest to find humans, her home, and her true destiny.

Also lending their voices to the cast are Chiké Okonkwo as Besteel, the greatest hunter in all of Orbona; D.C. Douglas as Omnipod, Dynasty Corporation’s sentient hand-held device, issued to every human at the age of six; Emmy Award nominee Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde, founder of Dynastes Corporation.

The epic trilogy premieres with an adventure-packed seven-episode season and is executive produced by DiTerlizzi and Gannaway alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg. The series is also produced by Tony Cosanella.

The seven-episode first season of WondLa will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 28.