Apple to release Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa’s ‘Argylle’ in theatres

The upcoming spy action thriller is based on the yet-to-be-released novel by first-time author Elly Conway

June 16, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Argylle’

A still from ‘Argylle’ | Photo Credit: Apple

Directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn with a script by Jason Fuchs, Argylle, starring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill is set to release in theatres on February 2, 2024.

The upcoming spy action thriller is based on the yet-to-be-released novel by first-time author Elly Conway.

Argylle also features Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Martin Scorsese’s latest project The Killers of the Flower Moon, an Apple original film, which received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes 2023 is set to release in limited theatres in the U.S on October 6, before a wider release on October 20.

