Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Anweshippin Kandethum' gets release date

December 26, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, is set to release on February 9. The upcoming Malayalam film is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham.

Production house Yoodlee Films shared the date announcement on its X page on Monday. Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang also round out the cast of Anweshippin Kandethum.

Tovino last starred in Adrishya Jalakangal, an anti war film written and directed by Dr Biju. The film also featured Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans. Tovino’s 2018was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2023. The survival drama, based on the Kerala floods, was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film also had Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Asif Ali in prominent roles.