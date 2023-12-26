GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Anweshippin Kandethum' gets release date

The upcoming Malayalam film, also starring Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham

December 26, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’.

Poster of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’. | Photo Credit: @ttovino/Twitter

Investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, is set to release on February 9. The upcoming Malayalam film is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham.

ALSO READ
India’s official Oscar entry 2018 fails to make it to final 15

Production house Yoodlee Films shared the date announcement on its X page on Monday. Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang also round out the cast of Anweshippin Kandethum.

ALSO READ:‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ movie review: Tovino Thomas delivers a firecracker performance in this anti-war film

Tovino last starred in Adrishya Jalakangal, an anti war film written and directed by Dr Biju. The film also featured Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans. Tovino’s 2018was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2023. The survival drama, based on the Kerala floods, was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film also had Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Asif Ali in prominent roles.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.