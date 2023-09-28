HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Animal’ teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga open a chest of daddy issues

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna headline this violent psychodrama from the director of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’

September 28, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal — a crime action film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna — was released on Thursday.

ALSO READ
‘Animal’: Rashmika Mandanna’s first-look poster out

The two-minute-plus teaser introduces the dysfunctional themes and psychological complexities Vanga is exploring with his second Hindi film after Kabir Singh (2019). At the start of the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor’s character is ticked off by Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) enquiring about his criminal father Balbir (Anil Kapoor). “My father is the best father in the world,” he counters testily.

Flashbacks depict a troubled, truculent relationship between Balbir and his son, who grew up seeking his approval. “You have trained me well, papa,” Ranbir’s character says, taking over his dad’s criminal empire. The latter half of the teaser is pure carnage — or a prelude to it — as Ranbir grows a mean beard, talks in unsettling voiceovers to Balbir, and takes the fight to the film’s antagonist played by Bobby Deol.

ALSO READ
Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ postponed to December

Animal is written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, his elder brother Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru with dialogue by Saurabh Gupta. The film is set to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1.

Vanga had postponed the release from August 11 this year due to unfinished post-production work.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.