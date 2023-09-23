‘Animal’: Rashmika Mandanna’s first-look poster out

September 23, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming action film Animal on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the poster which she captioned, “Your Geetanjali,” followed by a red heart emoticon. In the poster, the Pushpa actor can be seen in a red saree and her hair tied into a bun.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The makers will be unveiling the teaser of Animal on September 28, on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Recently, they unveiled the first look posters of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor.

Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in the upcoming action drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. The film is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.