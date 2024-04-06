Amy Adams starrer ‘Nightbitch’ gets a release date

April 06, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Amy Adams starrer Nightbitch will be released in theatres on December 6. The Searchlight Pictures’ film was initially scheduled to premiere on Hulu, but it will now be released in theatres, reported Variety.

As per the official synopsis, six-time Academy Award nominee Adams plays a woman “thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

According to Variety, Scoot McNairy stars as Adams’ oft-traveling husband. Marielle Heller writes and directs the film adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel. Heller also directed The Diary of a Teenage Girl, which won the Independent Spirit Award for the best first picture and a DGA award for first-time feature film.

Heller’s previous directorial achievements include the Oscar-nominated Fred Rogers film A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, the Melissa McCarthy-starring comedy Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and the filmed production of What the Constitution Means to Me.

”Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away,” said Heller when she was announced as director in 2022. “I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic.”

ALSO READ:Amy Adams, Paul Rudd, and Tessa Thompson to star in ‘The Invite’

Adams was most recently seen in Disney’s 2022 musical Disenchanted and will next appear opposite Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi’s film adaptation of Klara and the Sun. Nightbitch is produced by Heller, Adams, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh and Stacy O’Neil, reported Variety.