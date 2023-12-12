‘The Holdout’: Amy Adams to star in Graham Moore’s limited series

December 12, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Actor Amy Adams is all set to headline and executive produce an upcoming legal thriller limited series titled The Holdout. Hailing from Academy Award-winner Graham Moore, the series is based on his own novel of the same name.

Set in Los Angeles, the series will have Amy play a woman who dons multiple hats, of juror, attorney, investigator and suspect. “Ten years after Maya Seale turns the tide in a hugely controversial verdict, a fellow juror is found dead in her hotel room, all evidence points to her. Now, she must prove her own innocence – by getting to the bottom of a case that is far from closed.

“As the present-day murder investigation weaves together with the story of what really happened during their deliberation, told by each of the jurors in turn, the secrets they have all been keeping threaten to come out – with drastic consequences for all involved,” reads a report by Deadline.

The series has Adams, Stacy O’Neil, and Kate Clifford serving as executive producers through their Bond Group Entertainment banner. Drew Comins executive produces through his Creative Engine Entertainment.

Adams’ last television project was HBO’s 2018 limited series Sharp Objects, which she headlined and executive produced. When it comes to feature films, she was last seen in the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, which she also produced. The actor will soon be seen in Searchlight’s Nightbitch, which she produced through Bond Group Entertainment. She also has the comedy filmThe Invite, co-starring Paul Rudd and Tessa Thompson,in the pipeline.

Moore, on the other hand, is best known for his Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination in 2014 for The Imitation Game. In 2022, he made his feature directorial debut with The Outfit.