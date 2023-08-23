HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ teaser: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts pilot a pregnancy horror

The twelfth season of ‘American Horror Story’, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will premiere on FX in September

August 23, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kim Kardashian in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

Kim Kardashian in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

Kim Kardashian pilots a surreal antenatal nightmare in the official teaser for the 12th season of American Horror Story.

The new season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, is adapted from Danielle Valentine’s psychological horror novel Delicate Condition. It follows an actress undergoing IVF who is convinced a sinister force is out to prevent her from conceiving.

ALSO READ
Kim Kardashian boards ‘American Horror Story’ season 12

Emma Roberts stars in the lead role along with Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. Matt Czuchry, Zachary Quinto, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and others are also featured in the cast. Both Roberts and Quinto are American Horror Story veterans.

In the teaser, Kardashian appears as a pregnant woman cradling a large spider. It’s her latest television outing after the last season of The Kardashians.

American horror Story: Delicate is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX. It’s the first season of AHS adapted from a book.

ALSO READ
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 review: Thrice as good

Delicate is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on September 20.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.