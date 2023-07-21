Kim Kardashian’s ‘American Horror Story’ season 12 teaser out now

July 21, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Washington DC

Makers of the upcoming spooky series American Horror Story: Delicate on Thursday, unveiled the official teaser.

The series stars Kim Kardashian in the lead role. According to Page Six, a US-based media outlet, in the 40-second clip, the 42-year-old can be seen wearing a long white wig while rocking a black dress and cradling a baby as an eerie rendition of “Rock-A-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

In the teaser, Kim could be seen donning a platinum blonde wig with her skin painted white, signalling the season's horror narrative.

The show also stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in pivotal roles. The anthology’s new instalment, titled ‘Delicate,’ is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who believes someone is trying to stop her from having a child.

Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now Hulu’s The Kardashians, but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from How I Met Your Mother to 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls, and most recently, Ocean’s 8. But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, Disaster Movie; in 2009, she booked one episode of CSI: NY; and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of Drop Dead Diva.