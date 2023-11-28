“Ameer is irreplaceable in ‘Vaadivaasal’,” says Vetri Maaran’s production banner amid ‘Paruthiveeran’ controversy

November 28, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The recent controversy surrounding the 2007 film, Paruthiveeran, that erupted following the interviews of producer Gnanavel Raja and producer-filmmaker Ameer led to widespread speculations about Ameer’s presence in Vetri Maaran-Suriya’s much-anticipated film Vaadivaasal. Today, Grass Root Film Co, Vetri Maaran’s production banner which is bankrolling Vaadivaasal cleared the air.

The official X account of the banner shared a picture of Vetri Maaran and Ameer from their recent meeting and said that the prominence of the Vadachennai actor’s role in the script has only increased and that it is a tailor-made role for the actor-director.

Director #VetriMaaran met Director #Ameer to discuss his role in #Vaadivaasal. The prominence of his role in the script has increased during the writing process and is tailor made for Director #Ameer.

He is irreplaceable as an actor in the film.

A dispute regarding the production of Ameer’s Paruthiveeran, which starred Suriya’s brother Karthi in the lead, became a big controversy with directors like Samuthirkani and Sasikumar condemning Gnanavel Raja for his statements against Ameer. Thankfully, however, it seems like the controversy hasn’t affected Vaadivaasal.

Based on a novel by C.S. Chellappa, Vaadivaasal revolves around Jallikattu, a traditional event that takes place in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. While GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this project, R Velraj handles the camera. The film is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu.

The film is expected to start shooting next year. An earlier released video showed Suriya training with Jallikattu fighters for the role.