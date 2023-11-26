HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: Samuthirakani stands with Ameer, lashes out at Gnanavel Raja

Earlier, actor-director Sasikumar had condemned Gnanavel Raja’s comments on Ameer

November 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ameer, poster of ‘Paruthiveeran’, and Gnanavel Raja

Ameer, poster of ‘Paruthiveeran’, and Gnanavel Raja

The tit-for-tat statements from filmmaker Ameer and producer Gnanavel Raja about what really transpired during the production of their 2007 film Paruthiveeran have ballooned into a huge controversy.

The dispute regarding the finance of the film became a controversy ever since actor Karthi, in the audio release function of his film Japan, thanked Gnanavel and his actor-brother Suriya for the release of Paruthiveeran. Further, in an event that was attended by prominent directors who shaped Karthi’s career, the absence of Ameer, who introduced Karthi in the 2007 film, became a topic of discussion, eventually leading to both Ameer and Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.

Yesterday, actor-director Samuthirakani, who was a part of Ameer’s direction team in Paruthiveeran, in a statement posted on his X account condemned Gnanavel for his statements against Ameer.

ALSO READ
Ameer, Yuvan Shankar Raja join hands for a new movie

In the statement addressed to Gnanavel, Samuthirakani said, “I was in the shooting of Paruthiveeran for six months but I didn’t see you there even for a single day. You keep stressing that you are the producer, but remember it was he (Ameer) who made you a producer and introduced Karthi as a hero. Isn’t it wrong for you to speak without an iota of gratitude? Where did you get such courage from?”

Responding to Gnanavel’s allegations that Ameer spent more than twice the stipulated budget of Rs 2.75 crores and that the filmmaker had misrepresented the figures in the financial statements, Samuthirakani said, “I know how much Ameer anna suffered to make Paruthiveeran. Quarterway into the production, you pulled out the funds and said you wouldn’t be able to produce it any further. Suriya said ‘Keep the film with yourself, Ameer Anna,’ and left.

ALSO READ
‘Japan’ movie review: Karthi’s heist comedy is uninspired, dull and lengthy

“Almost 50-60 people helped us by lending their money, but in the end, you took the credit as the producer. In fact, Ameer gave up the title of producer to you. I remember how when a friend had advised Ameer to discontinue the film due to the circumstances, he said, ‘Karthi’s future depends on this film. I still remember what his father said while handing over Karthi to me. I am doing this film only for that gentleman.’ Imagine what would have happened had Ameer decided not to finish Paruthiveeran.”

Samuthirakani further urged Gnanavel to refrain from spreading such misinformation to the public. Earlier, actor-director Sasikumar condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and said that he had also lent money to Ameer to help him finish the final schedule of Paruthiveeran. “The film was released without our payment being settled and so what Ameer says is true.”

Sasikumar further urged the Producers Council to take note of the allegations that were levelled by Gnanavel against Ameer. Further details on what really transpired and the legal battle that followed are awaited.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.