Alia Bhatt to make Met Gala debut in May

April 12, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is set to make her Met Gala debut this year, media reports state.

Alia, who is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, will walk the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. She will be seen in a custom-made outfit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

The 2023 Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion events cum fundraisers, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, celebrating the legacy of fashion designer Karl Otto Lagerfeld, who served as the creative director of couture house Chanel.

Earlier, Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had made appearances at the Met.

Alia Bhatt had multiple successes last year with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and RRR. She stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. The film, a spy action thriller, releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023.