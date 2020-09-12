Akshay Kumar didn’t mind ‘elephant poop’ tea, as he drinks cow urine every day

The Bollywood star was urged to try the special tea by adventurer Bear Grylls during their reality show episode together

Akshay Kumar has revealed that he didn’t find ‘elephant dung’ tea too bad after Bear Grylls urged him to try some during their adventure on ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar’, that was filmed across Bandipur Tiger Reserve situated in the state of Karnataka.

On the episode, the Bollywood star was surprised when Bear Grylls claimed to be making tea out of elephant dung. “Can we drink it?” he asks incredulously. While it seemed undesirable at first, on tasting the elephant poop tea for the first time, Akshay seemed to be surprised by the fact that he actually liked it as he exclaimed, “That’s really nice.”

Later, during an Instagram session with his Bell Bottom star Huma Qureshi and Grylls to promote their adventure, Akshay was asked how he convinced himself to drink the unique tea. He replied, “I was too excited to be worried; in fact, I drink cow urine because of Ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay!”

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar premieres on September 14 at 8 pm across 12 Discovery network channels