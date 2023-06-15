HamberMenu
Ajay Bhupathi’s village action thriller ‘Chevvaikizhamai’ shoot wrapped up

Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Chevvaikizhamai’ is a village drama starring Payal Rajput. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the film

June 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Chevvaikizhamai’

A poster of ‘Chevvaikizhamai’ | Photo Credit: Ajay Bhupathi/Instagram

After his blockbuster RX100, director Ajay Bhupathi had teamed up with actress Payal Rajput for his next Chevvaikizhamai. The team had wrapped up the film’s shoot in 99 days. The film is produced by Ajay along with Swathi Gunupati and Suresh Varma M.

The first-look poster of Payal Rajput from ‘Chevvaikizhamai’

The first-look poster of Payal Rajput from ‘Chevvaikizhamai’ | Photo Credit: Ajay Bhupathi/Instagram

Earlier, the first look of Payal as Shailaja from the film had garnered attention. Speaking about the film, Ajay said, “My film is a village-based action thriller. It sticks to our nativity while being raw and rustic as far as the visuals and emotions are concerned. There are 30 characters in the story and every one of them is important.”

Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music. Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is a joint venture of Mudra Media Works and A Creative Works.

