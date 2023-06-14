HamberMenu
Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur team up for a Telugu film

Mrunal Thakur signs her third Telugu film, which also brings together the hit trio Vijay Deverakonda, Parasuram Petla and Gopi Sunder once again

June 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Shyam Prasad Reddy

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Shyam Prasad Reddy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five years after the runaway Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Parasuram Petla and music composer Gopi Sunder are collaborating for a new Telugu film. The untitled film produced by Dil Raju will star Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. This is Mrunal’s third Telugu film after the 2022 blockbuster Sita Ramam and debut director Shouryuv’s untitled film starring Nani.

The film was launched in Hyderabad on June 14 morning. While Dil Raju and Sirish are the co-producers, Vasu Varma will be the creative producer of the film. The launch took place in the presence of well-known film producer Shyam Prasad Reddy. Cinematographer K.U. Mohanan and art director A.S. Prakash are part of the crew.

Vijay is currently working on director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He has also signed a film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

