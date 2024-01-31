Mohit Suri sets new-age love story at Yash Raj Films

January 31, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Director Mohit Suri (Kalyug, Aashiqui 2) will helm a new-age love story produced by Yash Raj Films. The banner’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, is debuting as producer with the project under the guidance of Aditya Chopra.

“The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best film-makers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country,”a source close to the development said.

“Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting,” the source added.

The as-yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. The cast of the film will be announced soon.