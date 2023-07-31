First look of Raghava Lawrence from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ out

July 31, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

We had previously reported that a sequel to Chandramukhi is in the works with Raghava Lawrence playing the lead alongside Kangana Ranaut. The first look of Lawrence from the film, directed by P Vasu, is now out. It features the actor as Vettaiyan.

Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here's presenting you the first look of #Vettaiyan 👑 I need all your blessings!



Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🔥 #Chandramukhi2 🗝 pic.twitter.com/v4qYmkzeDh — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) July 31, 2023

Also starring Vadivelu, Radika and Shrushti Dange, Chandramukhi 2 will have music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, and art direction by Thotta Tharani. Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the film will release on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The original Chandramukhi was the remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Vadivelu and Prabhu among others.