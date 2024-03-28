GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot

The news of Aditi and Siddharth getting married was confirmed at the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’

March 28, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

PTI
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. | Photo Credit: worldofsiddharth/Instagram

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on Wednesday. Reports of the duo getting married were doing rounds on social media on Wednesday, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

‘Takkar’ movie review: A fantastic Siddharth gets wasted in this middling mishmash of action and romance

The news of Aditi and Siddharth tying the knot was confirmed at the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai. Aditi skipped the event and her absence was acknowledged by Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening who said she got married today.

"Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," he said.

ALSO READ:Aditi Rao Hydari on independent music: ‘If my voice is auto-tuned, I feel like I’ve cheated’

As per media reports, the long-time couple got married at a temple in Telangana. Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaaralso stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. It will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

