‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama

February 01, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The first look video of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been released by Netflix. Featuring a star-studded cast, the first look video gives a glimpse of the actors without revealing much on this “saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.”

Step into a dazzling world where love and liberation collide- the first look at legendary creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's inaugural series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar! #HeeramandiOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/BddhWrNKVQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 1, 2024

A statement from the makers read, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited series of the year, the creative visionary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to unveil his 14-year passion project in collaboration with Netflix, to global audiences.”

Bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will stream on Netflix later this year.

Watch the video here: