  Budget 2024
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh

February 01, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cast of ‘Heeramandi’ 

Cast of ‘Heeramandi’  | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/YouTube

The first look video of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been released by Netflix. Featuring a star-studded cast, the first look video gives a glimpse of the actors without revealing much on this “saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.”

ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: First look of Netflix period drama revealed
ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos on the ambition and world of ‘Heeramandi’

A statement from the makers read, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited series of the year, the creative visionary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to unveil his 14-year passion project in collaboration with Netflix, to global audiences.”

Bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will stream on Netflix later this year. 

Watch the video here:

