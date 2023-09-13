HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Actors Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian get married

The two actors will also be next seen together in S Jayakumar’s cricketing drama ‘Blue Star,’ that is produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner

September 13, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan

Tamil actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tied the knot on Wednesday at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli.

ALSO READ
Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma on ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ and their love for feel-good films

The event was a close-knit affair, attended by friends and family, with the couple expected to host a reception later this weekend.

ALSO READ
Pa Ranjith’s next production, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, titled ‘Blue Star’

Ashok and Keerthi will also be next seen together in S Jayakumar’s cricketing drama Blue Star, that is produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner. The film also stars Shanthnu, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel and Lizzie Antony, among others.

Ashok Selvan, who made his debut in films with Soodhu Kavvum in 2013, has since starred in several successful films such as Thegidi, Sila Samayangalil, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal, Oh My Kadavule and the recent hit Por Thozhil. Meanwhile, Keerthi, who is the daughter of actor-politician Arun Pandian and his wife wife Vijaya Pandian, made her debut with adventure film Thumbaa, and then received praise for her role in Anbirkiniyal,the Tamil remake of Helen.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.