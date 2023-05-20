HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pa Ranjith’s next production, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, titled ‘Blue Star’

An anthem for the sports film was released featuring the film’s cast along with the first look poster

May 20, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Blue Star’

First look of ‘Blue Star’ | Photo Credit: @beemji/Twitter

It’s known that director Pa Ranjith is producing a film under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead. Directed by S Jayakumar, the makers have now announced that the film is titled Blue Star.

ALSO READ
Actor Shanthnu on ‘Raavana Kottam’ and turning over a new leaf in cinema

An anthem for the sports film was released featuring the film’s cast along with the first look poster.

Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

Here’s the first look of the film.

The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.