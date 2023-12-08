HamberMenu
Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' set to premiere at 28th International Film Festival of Kerala

‘Stolen’ is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Founder of Jungle Book Studio

December 08, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

ANI
Abhishek Banerjee in a still from ‘Stolen’ 

Abhishek Banerjee in a still from ‘Stolen’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a grand India premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Stolen starring Abhishek Banerjee is now gearing up for a special premiere at the upcoming 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Stolen narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby who has been abducted from her mother. The incident is witnessed by two city-bred brothers, whose already strained relationship becomes even more complex as they involve themselves in the investigation, attempting to help the distressed mother.

Stolen is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Founder of Jungle Book Studio. The film co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles. It has been premiered at various international film festivals post a scintillating premier as the only Indian film at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The film also got a rousing reception at BFI London, Zurich and SXSW Sydney followed by its recent premiere at Stockholm International Film Festivals on November 14 and 18, under the 'Discovery: Powerful Stories from Debuting Directors' category.

"After the glorious and heartwarming reception for Stolen globally and in Mumbai, I'm eagerly looking forward to presenting our film in God's own country at KFF! We look forward to observing the response from the attending Malayam audience & it will be critical for us to assess the reach and impact of the film at pan Indian stage," producer Gaurav Dhingra expressed.

This year, the festival is scheduled to be held from December 8 to 15. Stolen will be premiered at the festival on December 9, 11 and 13.

