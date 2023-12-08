‘Fighter’ teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fly high in Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner

December 08, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

The makers of Fighter, on Friday, launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film and director Siddharth Anand said it is just a fraction of the intensity the movie encapsulates. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter will hit the screens on January 25.

Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Marflix Pictures shared the teaser of the movie on its official Instagram page.

Anand, also known for War and Pathaan, described Fighter as a labour of love and dedication.

"The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates. This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th, 2024," the director said in a statement.

The 1.13-minute teaser gives the viewers a peek into the high-octane and high-stakes job of the Indian Air Force. In Fighter, Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (call sign: Patty), Deepika essays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (call sign: Minni) and Kapoor stars as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (call sign: Rocky).

As a studio, the vision to craft this cinematic masterpiece has been in the making for years, said Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios. Fighter is the culmination of that journey to bring a visually enriching aerial action film to theaters. It's the result of our collaborative effort and commitment to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience.

"What makes Fighter truly special is that this marks Viacom18 Studios' 100th film. The journey from vision to reality has been truly inspiring in itself, and we're thrilled to share this Fighter prelude," the producer added. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Watch the film’s teaser here: