  • The Package

100 years of Gemini Ganesan

On his centenary birth anniversary, actor Gemini Ganesan is still hailed as the unparalleled ‘Kaadhal Mannan’ or ‘King of Romance’.

In a career spanning five decades with over 200 films to his credit, the veteran actor starred in critical and commercial successes and managed to carve an unique niche for himself.

In This Package
In This Package
Gemini Ganesan’s centenary birth anniversary: The unparalleled ‘Kaadhal Mannan’
Gemini Ganesan’s centenary birth anniversary: Dulquer Salmaan posts tribute
'Gemini' Ganesan had a reformer's mind: Karunanidhi
A daughter's tribute
Yaar Paiyyan 1955
Vaazhavaitha Deivam (1959)
Pangaaligal (1961)
Kaathirundha Kangal (1962)
